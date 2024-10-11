Swerve Strickland On How Prince Nana Boosted His Stature In AEW

Swerve Strickland had a lot of praise for Prince Nana, weighing in recently on the manager’s contribution to his AEW run. Strickland appeared on the No-Contest Wrestling Podcast and spoke about his dynamic with Nana and more; you can see some highlights below (courtesy of Wrestling Inc):

On Nana appearing on AEW TV during his absence: “Now you’re seeing how [Prince] Nana navigates the backstage without me. You peel back another layer right there, and you see Nana’s little excursions while I’m away.”

On how Nana boosted his stature in AEW: “[Michael] Jordan didn’t win anything until [Bulls coach] Phil Jackson came along, you need that extra push. I have no problem saying Nana taking a dance and a visual to a song took it over the top.”

On his dynamic with Nana: “He’s a guardian angel to me, as well… If he wasn’t there, what would’ve happened? If Nana wasn’t there, I would’ve lost Texas Deathmatch. If Nana wasn’t there, Luchasaurus would’ve killed me with a chair on the House of The Dragons match.”