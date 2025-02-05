Swerve Strickland On AEW Fans’ Reaction To His Feud With The Hurt Syndicate, Says They All ‘Demand’ Attention

In an interview with Fightful, Swerve Strickland spoke about the reactions to his feud with the Hurt Syndicate last year and why he thinks audiences responded. Strickland faced Bobby Lashley at Full Gear in a losing effort.

He said: “I think America and people who view and watch any sport is all based on match ups. Whoever’s in the right or the wrong, they want to see two dueling quarterbacks go at it head to head and they will go back and forth with chanting. That’s war. Both men are wrong and both men are right and that’s truly what war is. But you’re gonna side with either the hometown guy or the guy who does the things that you like. You’re gonna decide you’re gonna take your picks. I kind of want the arenas to never shut up, ‘We hurt people.’ I kind of want them to never shut up when you hear, ‘Who’s house? Swerve’s house.’ It’s always going to just be roaring, roaring, roaring. ‘Cowboy shit,’ ‘Who’s house?’ and ‘We hurt people.’ We want that. We never want like just silence. There’s performances, the matches that you see, I’m like just like, ‘They’re just enthralled and watching,’ but I don’t want you to enthrall to watch how we perform. We’re gonna perform well. I want you to care who’s hurting who. I want you to like have concern who somebody actually might get hurt. Like, the worry. That’s where people are standing at minute three for the next 15 minutes. That’s how you get that. Right now—once again very short history with me and Lashley—we have them already. I think right now we have him already and we knew that like Lashley coming in was going to get that attention. He demands it. MVP demands it when he speaks. He demands the room. Shelton demands it with his presence and when he gets in the ring and performs. Those guys just demand attention and that’s why they came for me because I demand the same respect as well. They want that, they want that, they want the main event of All In, to be a part of that. Why wouldn’t you?“