Swerve Strickland on Idolizing Rey Mysterio & Adam Copeland

January 4, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– During a recent interview with The State of Florida Sports Podcast, AEW star Swerve Strickland discussed the wrestlers he idolized growing up. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Swerve Strickland on the wrestlers he idolized: “The first wrestler I idolized was Rey Mysterio. I was a fan of Shawn Michaels, but Rey Mysterio was the one I idolized.”

On becoming a fan of Edge (aka Adam Copeland): “I really became a fan of Edge and Adam Copeland. That was my guy. I still have his book in my bookcase. I have his DVD. I’ve studied them meticulously. It’s remarkable that I get to call him a friend of mine and a mentor.”

At last Saturday’s AEW Worlds End pay-per-view, Strickland picked up another win, beating Dustin Rhodes in a singles match. Strickland was originally supposed to face Rhodes’ tag team partner, Keith Lee. However, Keith Lee was forced to withdraw from the match due to injury.

