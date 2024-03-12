wrestling / News
Swerve Strickland On the Importance Of Committing To His Character, Sting’s Retirement
Swerve Strickland is near the top of AEW’s roster, and he recently discussed on how he approaches his character. Strickland spoke with 11 Alive for a new interview and you can see some highlights below (h/t to per Wrestling Inc):
On how he approaches his onscreen character: “It’s all about making a choice … and truly committing. You can’t be, ‘Boom, boom, boom,’ … back and forth [on] what you want to be, who you are, what your motives are.”
On committing to the character: “It added just so many more layers and depth that people really attached to it and wanted to see more of it. Or wanted to see — next week, how do we explain that? Next week, do we dive in a little more?”
On evolving his character: “It’s almost like Breaking Bad just ended season three [or] season four. Where do you start now? Where do you follow up? Where [do] these characters go?”
On Sting’s retirement: “That’s a big, giant heart that’s retired in AEW. It’s almost impossible to fill the shoes that Sting left in the business and in AEW, but now it’s like — okay, now how do we move forward?”
