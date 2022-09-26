Swerve Strickland Is Happy to See Hit Row Back in WWE, Praises Each Member Of the Group

Swerve Strickland may not be on screen with Hit Row anymore, but he’s happy to see them back in WWE. Strickland was a member of the group in NXT and on Smackdown before the group was released in November of last year. Strickland is now of course with AEW while the other three members returned to WWE in August, and during a conversation with Under the Ring Strickland talked about each member of the group and what they brought to the team. You can check out some highlights below:

On Hit Row returning to WWE: “I’m happy to see where it’s at now. I’m happy to see them in the mix, and I’m happy to see those three individuals getting the chance to perform again on that level weekly. Under the Triple H regime, they have more of an opportunity to express, to truly showcase all that they potentially can do on their own… and truly take it to new heights. We got it to the main roster, all four of us got to the main roster. And now I’m excited to see how much further they can take it on their own.”

On Top Dolla: “AJ, Top Dolla is a brilliant mind for a lot of that, for a lot of what we did in the past in NXT and starting up with Smackdown. Top Dolla presented a lot of brilliant ideas and literally formed the template to how all four of us were going to interact on a weekly basis and talk and stuff. He’s truly the Godfather of the Hit Row group, brand.”

On B-FAB: “Briana being like the female of the group, three guys and one female, and all four of us can hold our own as far as talking and stuff. She was such a professional, great performer. Barely ever slipped up on a word, barely ever had to do another take on anything. She was just so precise and on point, that it made all of us have to step up our game to perform with her.”

On Ashante Thee Adonis: “And Tehuti bringing the swag, and just a different type of like, mellow-type suave character. And then having his background in the military and his actual story as a person, it’s like ‘Man, now you can relate to these guys in such a way that’s like they’re not just performers. These guys are real people.’ And I feel like Ashante brought that to the group.”

