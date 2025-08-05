Swerve Strickland Attends Jacksonville Jaguars Training Camp

– AEW star Swerve Strickland revealed on social media that he attended the training Jacksonville Jaguars training camp. He also shared photos with players Trevor Lawrence and Travis Hunter Jr.

Swerve Strickland wrote in the caption, “Great time at @Jaguars training camp and meeting @Trevorlawrencee and @TravisHunterJr! FRANCHISE PLAYERS!!!”

Swerve Strickland is scheduled for action later this month at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025. He will challenge Kazuchika Okada for the AEW Unified Title.