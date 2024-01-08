Swerve Strickland Recalls Talking With John Cena At WWE Performance Center

Swerve Strickland got a chance to talk with John Cena during his time at the WWE Performance Center, and he looked back on the moment during his latest podcast. The AEW star recalled on the Swerve City Podcast how Cena showed up at the Performance Center when he was there and spoke to the talent, albeit in small groups because of the demand to talk with him. You can see the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On meeting Cena at the PC: “There was like a line out the door of people he was going to meet with. [There was] like nine people, ‘I’m going to get you all in this room together.’ Boom, closed the door, and he was like ‘I got like 30 more minutes left, ask away.”

On Cena talking with them 10 at a time: “He didn’t want to waste anybody else’s time or want [them] to feel like ‘I had my moment, but I never got it,’ so he just gave everybody—nine, ten people, five minutes each.”

On Cena being a singular talent in wrestling: “I’m not talking about just talent or [a] machine, because you can make that, but you can’t create what he entails. All those extra little things, like you can’t make that.”