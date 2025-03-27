Swerve Strickland Goes Face to Face With Jon Moxley In Promo Duel On AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynasty opponents Swerve Strickland and Jon Moxley confronted each other on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Strickland called out Moxley on Wednesday’s show and accused him of changing from the Moxley that used to be revered in AEW. Strickland said he was hiding behind the Death Riders and no longer deserves the AEW World Championship.

Moxley countered by complaining that wrestling is now the domain of celebrities, billionaires and Instagram kids, noting that Strickland gives him hope and that he knows what Swerve is and could be. He asked Strickland how far he was willing to go.

Strickland said that while Moxley talks about unscripted violence, he is violence and that he will take back the World Championship while Moxley can “have fun continuing to play Jon Moxley on TV.”

Earlier in the show, Strickland interrupted Hangman Page backstage during an interview and told Page not to play with him, noting that Page knows what he’s capable of.