Various News: Swerve Strickland Will Be Honorary Pace Car Driver For Quaker State 400, Jordynne Grace Thinks WWE Needs Weight Classes, Tickets For Evolution and SNME On Sale

– The Echo Park Speedway announced that Swerve Strickland will be the honorary pace car driver for the Quaker State 400.

– Jordynne Grace won a four-way match on last night’s episode of WWE NXT, but thinks that there needs to be weight classes after. One notable spot featured a Tower of Doom spot in which Grace powerbombed her three opponents off the top rope.

She wrote: “I’m advocating for weight classes after that match.”

– Individual tickets are now on sale for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on July 12 and Evolution on July 13, both in Atlanta.