Swerve Strickland Reacts To Keith Lee Confronting Mogul Embassy On AEW Collision

Swerve Strickland isn’t worried about Keith Lee despite his former tag partner confronting his group on AEW Collision. Lee appraoched the group on Saturday’s show and said that time is running out for “him,” which many have assumed is Strickland. Strickland spoke with News Jax 4 and was asked about the situation, saying he’s more focused on the Continental Classic than Lee.

“From what I’m seeing, how he’s talking, who he’s talking to on Collision, I don’t feel like he’s done with me,” Strickland said. “Interesting timing that he’s choosing to rekindle this whole thing. That’s what I see. I’m focused on gold. He’s focused on me.”

When asked if he has surpassed Lee, Swerve replied, “I believe so.”

Strickland is set to face Jon Moxley and Jay White in the finals of the Continental Classic Gold League on next week’s Dynamite.