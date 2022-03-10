wrestling / News

Swerve Strickland, Keith Lee & More In Action On This Week’s AEW Rampage

March 9, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

Swerve Strickland will make his in-ring debut on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. AEW has announced the following lineup for this week’s show, which airs Friday on TNT:

* Swerve Strickland vs. Tony Nese
* QT Marshall vs. Keith Lee
* Jamie Hayter vs. Mercedes Martinez
* Darby Allin vs. Marq Quen

