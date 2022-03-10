wrestling / News
Swerve Strickland, Keith Lee & More In Action On This Week’s AEW Rampage
March 9, 2022 | Posted by
Swerve Strickland will make his in-ring debut on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. AEW has announced the following lineup for this week’s show, which airs Friday on TNT:
* Swerve Strickland vs. Tony Nese
* QT Marshall vs. Keith Lee
* Jamie Hayter vs. Mercedes Martinez
* Darby Allin vs. Marq Quen
More Trending Stories
- Keith Lee On His WWE Royal Rumble Interaction With Brock Lesnar, How Lesnar Did More For Him Than Anybody Could
- Latest Rumors On Cody Rhodes’ Status & Potential WWE Return
- Note On Title Match Finish Being Changed ‘Multiple Times’ Ahead Of AEW Revolution
- Steve Austin Accepts Challenge from Kevin Owens for WrestleMania 38 (Video)