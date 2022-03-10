Swerve Strickland, Keith Lee & More In Action On This Week’s AEW Rampage

Swerve Strickland will make his in-ring debut on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. AEW has announced the following lineup for this week’s show, which airs Friday on TNT:

* Swerve Strickland vs. Tony Nese

* QT Marshall vs. Keith Lee

* Jamie Hayter vs. Mercedes Martinez

* Darby Allin vs. Marq Quen