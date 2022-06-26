Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee Beat Suzuki-Gun On AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: The Buy In

Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee survived a few miscommunications and even whiskey to the eyes to take out Suzuki-gun on AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: The Buy In. Strickland and Lee defeated El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru at Sunday’s pre-show, with Lee pinning Kanemaru. You can see some clips of the match below.

After the match, Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Lee appeared in a VIP booth and called out Strickland and Lee to face them. Our ongoing live coverage of the PPV is here.