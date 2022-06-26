wrestling / News
Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee Beat Suzuki-Gun On AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: The Buy In
Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee survived a few miscommunications and even whiskey to the eyes to take out Suzuki-gun on AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: The Buy In. Strickland and Lee defeated El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru at Sunday’s pre-show, with Lee pinning Kanemaru. You can see some clips of the match below.
After the match, Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Lee appeared in a VIP booth and called out Strickland and Lee to face them. Our ongoing live coverage of the PPV is here.
WILL!!!!! @WilliamRBR #ForbiddenDoor pic.twitter.com/dJd72ZNTal
— NailsAndNY – Egomaniac (@NailsAndNY) June 26, 2022
this was smooth as hell @ElDesperado5 #ForbiddenDoor #AEWxNJPW #NJPW #AEW pic.twitter.com/enCQcNba2b
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) June 26, 2022
Depsy dropkicks the Knee of Keith Lee & Kanemaru hits a DDT! #ForbiddenDoor pic.twitter.com/QKdKPTBdue
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) June 26, 2022
A great victory for #SwerveInOurGlory (@RealKeithLee & @swerveconfident) here on the #ForbiddenDoor Buy-In! But #TeamTaz's @True_willie_Hobbs and @starkmanjones have something to say about it! Order the PPV on major providers, @BleacherReport, intl @FiteTV / @ppv_com! #AEWxNJPW pic.twitter.com/JFQi2mAxx5
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 26, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Orange Cassidy Reportedly Getting New Licensed Entrance Theme
- Cesaro Has Reportedly Trained In Ring Over Last Several Weeks
- Several Wrestlers React Negatively To Kane Applauding The Overturning of Roe v. Wade
- WWE Held An At ‘All Hands On Deck’ Meeting Yesterday, Stephanie McMahon Acknowledged Investigation Into Vince