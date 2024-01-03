Swerve Strickland on What Keith Lee Taught Him When They Teamed

In an interview with State of Florida (via Fightful), Swerve Strickland recalled his team with Keith Lee in AEW and what he learned working with Lee. The two eventually split up and feuded. They were set to have a match at Worlds End, but Lee was pulled due to injury.

Swerve said: “He taught me about timing in the ring, he really did. He taught me a lot of ways to really feel the moment. He truly takes his time. Bask in his Glory is a real thing. He’s taking a lot of time and letting people feel him. If there’s one thing I take from Ketih Lee, it’s about taking that time to bask int he audience and the audience bask in my glory.“