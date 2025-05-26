wrestling / News
Swerve Strickland, Kenny Omega & Company Win Anarchy In the Arena At AEW Double Or Nothing
The Death Riders and EVPs fell to their competition in a wild Anarchy In the Arena match at AEW Double Or Nothing. Swerve Strickland, Kenny Omega, Willow Nightingale, Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs & Katsuyori Shibata defeated Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Marina Shafir, Wheeler Yuta & The Young Bucks on Sunday’s PPV.
The match went all over the arena and included the use of a number of weapons including staple guns, forks, chairs, barbed wire, chains, exploding tables and more. Gabe Kidd came down to the ring late in the match to give the Bucks and Death Riders the advantage, but Mark Briscoe came down to even the odds. Most of Team Babyface brawled with the Death Riders and locked them in the back of the ambulance that was at ringside for the earlier Stretcher Match between Briscoe and Ricochet. That left the Bucks along in the ring with Strickland and Omega, who hit the V Trigger and House Call. Omega took Matt Jackson to the ringside area as Strickland put on thumbtack-spiked shoes and climbed the turnbuckle. Omega hit a One Winged Angle through the table and Strickland hit a Swerve Stomp onto Nick Jackson for the pinfall.
You can see highlights from the match below:
