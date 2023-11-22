Swerve Strickland Says He Laughs At Prince Nana’s Antics When Watching Them Back

In an interview with Fightful, Swerve Strickland admitted that Prince Nana often makes him laugh when he goes back and watches their past AEW segments. Nana has went viral before for his dancing during Swerve’s theme song.

Swerve said: “When I watch it back, I break. During the moments, I’m kind of tunnel vision. There are times, I don’t even look at him, I don’t see what’s happening. I’m looking at the audience and seeing who is reacting, what to play to, where do my eyes go. I want to generate reaction just from my look to the audience. Nana is generating that side, so let me get this side with my emotions and expressions. Some people want my attention from the audience. They want to see the attention of the performer, ‘hopefully he’s looking at me.’ ‘No, he’s looking at me.’ So they all make noise to try and see who the performer is really looking and engaging at. Then Nana has this whole side bumping, and I’m trying to get this whole side on another spectrum. That’s my focus on the entrance.

I look back and see what Nana is really doing and I’m like, ‘That’s hilarious.’ There is also cool levels to it. There are a lot of cool levels to what we’re doing and I’m really proud of it. I’m really happy with what we’ve discovered and what we continue to truly navigate through and discover. This is still really fresh. There is no wrestler, performer, manager dynamic like us. I appreciate that more than trying to be like, ‘No, managers should be doing this. Nana does this, Swerve doesn’t need this. Nana is too much of this.’ No, there is nobody doing this, and I love that. This shouldn’t be the prototypical wrestler-manager dynamic that we’ve seen since the beginning of time with pro wrestling managers. We have something dynamic that nobody else is doing. I don’t think there is a dynamic where anybody can do it.“