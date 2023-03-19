Swerve Strickland Thinks Wrestling Can Do More Stories to Bring Women Into the Audience

Swerve Strickland believes that there are ways to get women more interested in wrestling, noting that there are storyline possibilities that aren’t always tapped. The AEW star appeared on the the Say Less podcast recently and discussed how wrestling can approach other types of stories and emotions that could expand the industry’s audience. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On wrestling’s ability to tap into more than just grudges and title storylines: “What about betrayal? What about sorrow? What about… Then there’s a bunch of different levels to that — there’s comedy, there’s like all these things you can portray.”

On wanting to see wrestling feature romance more: “Women get really invested in romance — not just a strong female character who can beat up anybody. Women get attracted and attached to, ‘Oh, she was with him, he’s with her, but he has a love triangle with her.'”