– During a recent interview with Q93 Radio, AEW star Swerve Strickland recently discussed his title challenge at AEW Revolution this weekend and what it would mean to him to win the title. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Swerve Strickland on potentially winning the title at Revolution: “Revolution is truly the perfect name for this because that’s where we’re going to start. That’s where I’m looking to start in the wrestling world, a true revolution. All the free agents out there that are looking to have a home, everybody’s going to be targeting AEW, I will say that. We welcome that as well. We want this place to grow. We want to showcase the best talent available, the best talent out there and for all of them to want to just assemble here and truly take the sport, the industry, to the next level.”

ON what it would mean for him to become the top guy of AEW: “For me to be the number one guy, to be on top of the mountain with all that talent coming in means everything to me. It means something different and truly unique to the company and to the industry and the industry is going to see that. Everybody else in the industry is going to see that and watch. They’re going to watch and pay more attention than they ever have because of not just the talent coming in, but just myself being at the top of that and watching how I operate and move, which I’ve already been moving for the past year, a better part of like two years. I’ve always been in a very unique way with Rick Ross and Kevin Gates and going to the Grammys and my music, my podcast. I’ve always moved in a very unique way. Now imagine what I can do with an AEW World Championship on my shoulder.”

Swerve Strickland faces champ Samoa Joe and Hangman Page in a Triple Threat Match at tomorrow’s AEW Revolution 2024 event. The show is being held at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.