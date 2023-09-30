Swerve Strickland Wants A Match with Edge If He Shows Up in AEW

The WWE contract of Edge is rumored to be expiring today, which means he’ll be a free agent tomorrow. With AEW WrestleDream happening in Seattle tomorrow night, this has led to rumors that he’ll make his debut then. In an interview with MuscleManMalcolm (via Fightful, Swerve Strickland says he hopes Edge does arrive in AEW, because he wants to have a match with him.

He said: “Absolutely. Without a doubt. I already tagged with his partner — his ex-partner, I should say, Christian. One of the biggest moments in that match for me, and I’ve said this before in another interview, was — and a lot of people don’t mention that match, but one of the biggest moments was us doing the Double Spear. So that goes to show you how much [Edge] means to me and my career.”