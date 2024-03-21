Swerve Strickland Says Mercedes Mone Is ‘Pivotal’ For What She Can Do For Women’s Wrestling

In an interview with Bootleg Kev (via Fightful), Swerve Strickland gave his thoughts on Mercedes Mone joining AEW and how important she could be for the future of women’s wrestling. Mone debuted at Big Business last week.

He said: “We’re building a dynasty now in AEW. For what she can do for women’s wrestling, not just for AEW, but across the industry period, it’s pivotal. She’s a matriarch for that. I’ve never seen a woman’s free agent make that kind of noise, ever. She’s top billing. She’s worth it. Hopefully that challenges other industries to boost the revenue for other female wrestlers.“