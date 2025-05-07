Swerve Strickland Appears At Music Therapy Studio Ahead Of AEW Dynamite

Swerve Strickland made an appearance at the D-Man Music Therapy Studio in Detroit before tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Click On Detroit reports that Strickland appeared at the foundations music therapy studio to talk to the people there. Strickland spoke with the outlet and you can see a couple of highlights below:

On his love of Detroit music: “My favorite rapper, one of the guys that inspired me coming up, was Big Sean. He’s from Detroit. Detroit’s always been an inspiration to me. Eminem has always been an inspiration to me, music-wise.”

On his appearance at D-Man Music Therapy Studio: “It’s rightfully fitting. Especially if there’s anything I can do to help give back or help inspire in the music realm, outside of wrestling, you know… The spirit of Detroit is always dope to me.”