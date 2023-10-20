wrestling / News
Swerve Strickland Releases Music Video For ‘Big Pressure’ Remix Featuring Prince Nana
October 20, 2023 | Posted by
Swerve Strickland’s AEW theme song “Big Pressure” has a music video for its remix, and Prince Nana is featured. You can see the music video below for the remix, which released on Friday.
The viudeo was previewed on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite and features Nana doing his signature dance near some AEW production trucks.
