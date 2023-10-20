wrestling / News

Swerve Strickland Releases Music Video For ‘Big Pressure’ Remix Featuring Prince Nana

October 20, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Prince Nana Swerve Strickland AEW Image Credit: AEW

Swerve Strickland’s AEW theme song “Big Pressure” has a music video for its remix, and Prince Nana is featured. You can see the music video below for the remix, which released on Friday.

The viudeo was previewed on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite and features Nana doing his signature dance near some AEW production trucks.

