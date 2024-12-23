wrestling / News
Swerve Strickland Releases Music Video For New Song ‘Her Ghost’
December 23, 2024 | Posted by
Swerve Strickland has released the music video for his new song with Anthiny King, called ‘Her Ghost’. It was directed by Jack Guerra.
OUT NOW!!!
"Her Ghost" ft @AnthinyKing
Streaming on all media platforms
SUBSCRIBE: https://t.co/AGmt7VvM2r pic.twitter.com/ZfihkA6eXy
— The Realest Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) December 23, 2024
