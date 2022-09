Swerve Strickland has a new single out, and he has released the music video for the track. The co-AEW World Tag Team Champion releases music under the name Sw3rve the Realest, and he dropped the video for “Lifeline” which features Anthiny King as you can see below.

“Lifeline” will be on Sw3rve’s debut LP Couldn’t be me, I could’ve been you, which is set to release in the spring.