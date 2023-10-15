Swerve Strickland Doesn’t Do Long-Term Goals, Prefers to Set Them Short

Swerve Strickland look at his goals too far ahead in the future, as he noted in a recent interview. Strickland spoke with Fightful’s Grapsody show and talked about his strategy around goals; you can see some highlights below:

On not doing long-term goals: “I never really set goals. I always set them kind of short. They were never long goals. It was never like, ‘I need to main event the biggest pay-per-view.’ I set them as simple as I need to get on this flyer, I need to be a marquee on this show, I need to get on get my face on the truck, I set my [goals] as simple little things like that. So, therefore, I’m always shocked when something does happen. Like, I didn’t think I was going to win tag team gold in AEW, it just naturally progressed. The universe has worked itself out, and that’s what I needed to be at that time. So, I was like, ‘Okay, cool. Now I want to make sure I have the best tag match on this pay-per-view.’ Sure enough, that happened at AEW All Out. It was like, ‘Okay, what can we do with this?'”

On “his current direction: “I want to make goals for what I have right now and that’s how it goes. So now it’s like, okay I defeated Hangman at WrestleDream. Alright, cool. What else can I do with that? I want to make some goals off of that and catapult from that. All In wasn’t a goal I had. It was just like that sprouted up. ‘Okay, I want to do something with this.’ So, we’ll see. I’m riding the wave right now, and I’ll definitely like maneuver when I have to that’s where I’m at with it,” he said.