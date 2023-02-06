Swerve Strickland Says He’s Not Stepping Away From Wrestling Anytime Soon

Swerve Strickland has a lot of projects outside of wrestling, but he says he’s not leaving the squared circle in the foreseeable future. The AEW star, who has his Swerve City Podcast and his music career, recently addressed the topic on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On his outside work not distracting from his wrestling work: “I want fans to cherish the time they have with me rather than sh**ting on what I’m doing on a weekly basis… [I haven’t] gotten to that point yet where music or the podcast is on a Pat McAfee level.”

On having plenty of time left in his career: “I still have a lot of time. I can still work on this and like I’m not getting tour dates on albums yet to sell out arenas. So, I still have a lot of time I can dedicate to what my primary passion and dream job is — wrestling.”