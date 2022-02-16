Swerve Strickland On Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW & Potentially Joining WWE

Cody Rhodes’ AEW exit is the big news of the day, and WWE alumnus Swerve Strickland reacted to the news in a new interview. Swerve spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview and you can see some highlights below:

On Cody potentially returning to WWE: “I mean we’ve seen it before. We’ve seen it before with a Drew McIntyre, we’ve seen it before with a Bobby Lashley too, we’ve seen it with a Jericho many times. We have seen it with a lot of different talents over the years. Is it a shock with the timing? The timing, yes, I think it’s a shock. I thought he’d have had a bigger swan song for AEW, me personally.

“But, I think these past five years I think he’s earned it, me personally, I think he’s earned it. He’s sat out, did what he wanted to do, had a reality show, got on a big game show with a lot of eyes, made his connections, proved the internet wrong. Changed the narrative of him that we’ve seen for years, you know. He’s done a lot, so I think he’s doing what’s best for him, his career, and his family.”

On his match with Cara Noir at PROGRESS Chapter 129: “[It will bring] definitely energy. Cara Noir brings a different energy unlike anybody I have seen on the independents or in the wrestling industry, period. I’ve never seen anything like it. He’s very unique and the only person out there like him. Myself, being the realist that I am, coming to the ring, I’ve already brought a different vibe as it was.

“So just imagine these two personalities facing off in front of the PROGRESS fans at the Electric Ballroom. It’s just going to bring an ambiance to the entire venue, the entire building. Before we even lock up, before we start the offense and defense, and state the entanglement in the ring, I think we are already going to have the attention of the fans before then.”