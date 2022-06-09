Swerve Strickland On Criticisms Of Him Teaming With Keith Lee Instead Of Going Solo

Swerve Strickland has been teaming up with Keith Lee in AEW, and the star recently discussed the criticism of them being a team instead of singles stars. Strickland, who teamed with Lee and challenged for the AEW World Tag Team Championships in a three-way bout at AEW Double or Nothing, spoke with The Corner podcast before the event and talked about those who think they should be striking out on their own.

“We talk about culture, there are so many times where it’s okay for this group of people to do something but when this group of people do the same thing, it’s like, ‘No, it’s an unfathomable idea,'” Lee said (per Fightful). “It wasn’t okay for Kenny Omega and Adam Page to be two singles stars holding the Tag Team Championships, right? When Swerve and Keith do it, ‘No, they need to be singles stars.’ Ya’ll just had probably two of the best tag champs ever in the company, they were singles stars. Why do we move the goalposts for certain people? Are we visualizing us in a different realm? Is it a different criticism for how we go through things? It’s certain things I notice and a fine line we can run. I see it, but I don’t say anything. ‘I’ll let ya’ll talk'”

Strickland eliminated Lee in the Casino Battle Royale that opened this week’s AEW Dynamite, and after the match tweeted a clip of the elimination, saying, “…dead weight.”