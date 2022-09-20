wrestling / News
Swerve Strickland on How His Time in AEW Made Him Forget About His Last Three Years in WWE
– During a recent interview with Renee Paquette on The Sessions podcast, AEW tag team champion Swerve Strickland discussed his run in AEW so far and how it’s made him forget about his last three years in WWE. Below are some highlights (Fightful):
On how he focused his energy and resentment to build something: “I put all of that focus and energy and that resentment into building something. Now [I’ve been here] seven months and I truly believe without a shadow of a doubt that I’m the best acquisition of 2022 in any company. I’ve been consistent, you don’t just see me in a wrestling ring. You see me every which way, if there’s a camera I’m going to be in it. If there’s an interview, I’m gonna be in front of it. If there’s a song, I’m gonna be rapping on it. If there’s a artist, I’m gonna be here. I want to be everywhere. These appointments turn into bigger successes later on for me.”
On tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite Grand Slam show, Swerve Strickland and tag team partner Keith Lee will defend their titles against The Acclaimed in a rematch from their acclaimed title bout at AEW All Out earlier this month.
