Swerve Strickland on How Much Sting Has Done for AEW

– During a recent interview with Q93 Radio, AEW star Swerve Strickland discussed AEW Revolution being the culmination of Sting’s career in AEW, and how much Sting has done for the company. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Swerve Strickland on Sting’s last match at AEW Revolution: “AEW Revolution is the culmination of Sting, the legend, The Icon, his career, over 40 years of wrestling in this business. Out of anywhere, this man could be anywhere in the world. But he chose to be with us in AEW in Greensboro, North Carolina, at the Coliseum on Revolution to end his career. That means everything to AEW and AEW means everything to him. The last three or four years that he’s dedicated to AEW and pro wrestling, I feel like Tony Khan has done that man right.”

On what Sting has done for AEW: “He’s done AEW an incredible service, and he’s done the business of pro wrestling an immense service for everything that he’s done, and we welcome you to order the pay-per-view to truly watch this man go out, on the last night of his career. You know, face off to the Young Bucks with Darby Allin. Darby Allin, another foe of mine that I’ve had for the last, I’d say, six, seven years in pro wrestling. I’ll be watching closely behind the curtain as they go out there and they kill it with the Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team Championships. You know, first of all, seeing the AEW World Tag Team Championships main event is awesome.”

Sting wrestles his last match later tonight at AEW Revolution, teaming with Darby Allin against The Young Bucks in a Tornado Rules Tag Team Match. The show will be broadcast live on pay-per-view. It’s being held at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.