Swerve Strickland Opens Up On Build To Samoa Joe Match

On the Social Suplex Podcast Network, Swerve Strickland appeared to discuss his victory over Samoa Joe to win the AEW World Championship at AEW Dynasty. Here are the highlights (per Wrestling Inc):

On the build to the match: “Honestly that whole month was not long to get between me and Joe from Revolution all the way to Dynasty, we didn’t have much time to make it as personal,” Swerve said. “It literally had to be about the championship.” Swerve felt the two couldn’t rehash the beats he’d just used in his feud with Hangman Page.”

On Joe: “I credit Joe for like just being a force ever since getting the title back in December, he’s been an absolute force and I wanted to make him feel like a titan,” Strickland continued. “I’m really proud of those four weeks, I’m really proud of like being able to work with Joe and learn a lot just by that little bit of time we had.”