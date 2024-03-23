Swerve Strickland Describes His Positive Experience with CM Punk in AEW

During an interview with Bootleg Kev (via Fightful), Swerve Strickland spoke about his brief interaction with CM Punk in AEW and said he had nothing but nice things to say about him.

He said: “I was his last TV match. The All-Star tag match on Collision. I had great experiences with him. Didn’t interact with him a lot, but I always had positive interactions. My first day there, I was taking my photos and renders, and he jumped in and photobombed it. I never even spoke to him or had an introduction, but that was his first interaction to me. I was like, ‘This is cool, that’s dope.’ When I went out and did my contract signing, he was like, ‘How did it go?’ ‘It went excellent, thank you.’ He’s always been a positive influence with me.“