Swerve Strickland Says He Always Had Positive Experiences With CM Punk in AEW

Swerve Strickland says he didn’t have any negative appearances with CM Punk during their time together in AEW. Punk’s time in the company was highly controversial of course, and he reportedly clashed with some people backstage. Strickland is not one of them, and he talked about his relationship with Punk in an interview with Bootleg Kev. You can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On his experiences with Punk: “I had great experiences with him. I didn’t interact with him a lot, but I always had good, positive interactions. My first day there, I was taking my photos and my renders, he jumped in and photobombed it. I never even spoke to him, never had an introduction to him, but that was his first interaction to me, and I was like ‘Oh man this is cool, that’s dope.”

On Punk checking with him during his debut at Revolution 2022: “I went out, did my contract signing and he’s like ‘how did it go man?’ I was like ‘dude it went excellent thank you.’ He’s always been a positive influence on me.”