Swerve Strickland Notes He Would Have Preferred Doing Something Different After Winning AEW World Title

On the episode of AEW Dynamite after he won the World title, champion Swerve Strickland had a match with Kyle Fletcher. The move was criticized by those who felt he should have had a promo segment to open the show instead. He did end up getting a promo segment on that week’s Collision, which had a stronger lead-in thanks to the NBA. In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), Swerve noted that he would have preferred to do something different after winning the title but he’s more interested in making each week better than the last.

He said: “Of course, I would have preferred to do something different. That’s the element of being now and getting back the next show and the following week. You have to constantly grow. We grow and get other opportunities. For me, this championship reign is always going to keep ascending and going up. Next week is always going to be better than before and the next week will be better than the week before. It’s going to keep going up. I’d rather keep going up than going down.“