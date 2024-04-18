Swerve Strickland On How He’s Preparing For Samoa Joe at AEW Dynasty

In an interview with AEW Unrestricted (via Fightful), Swerve Strickland spoke about his match with Samoa Joe at AEW Dynasty and how he is preparing for it. The two will fight for the AEW World title at Sunday’s event, which airs on PPV from St. Louis.

He said: “For me, there’s a lot. I have a lot in the tank. There’s never been anybody like me in this industry for a long time, and I’ll say that proudly and truly and truthfully. I’m not like anything Joe has ever seen either. I’m one of the most unpredictable people. You don’t know what I’m capable of, you don’t know what i’m willing to take. There’s a lot of tape study that i have on Joe, two decades worth of it. I wonder how much he has on me, you know? That’s the advantages that you have of being unorthodox, that’s the advantage of being unpredictable and you kind of don’t know which way I’m coming from. As you can see from what we had this week, Joe still can’t stop me the way he thinks he can. Those are my advantages. My military background has always been an advantage of mine. Never give up, never quit is my ethos and Joe is really seeing those layers peel back a little more with the contract signing. He beat me with a chain and bloodied me and I still got up, and i still signed the contract because if I have to crawl through a hundred yards of barbed wire to get to the world championship, that’s what I have to do. A lot of people would be like, ‘Nah, I’ll wait for the next contender.’ Come through, get their opportunities, and come around the other way or will win a tournament to try and find a way to weasel in. Nope, this is the path, this is the brutality, this is what i have to go through. Alright, let’s dig deep and pull through. There’s a lot of people that run from that grind, I never have and I never will. I’m here for it. Joe is really realizing that week by week that I’m not just gonna lay down for him. He’s realizing every week that I hit harder every time I come back.“