Swerve Strickland & Prince Nana Segment Announced For AEW Dynamite

Swerve Strickland and Prince Nana will have the mic on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Tuesday that the two will speak on this week’s show, as you can see below.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs live Wednesday night on TBS and Max, is:

* AEW International Championship Match: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Orange Cassidy

* Bounty Match: Will Ospreay vs. Bryan Keith

* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Harley Cameron

* Hangman Page vs. TBA

* Daniel Garcia & FTR vs. Undisputed Kingdom

* MJF appears live

* We’ll hear from Swerve Strickland & Prince Nana