Swerve Strickland On Psychology Of His Feud With Hangman Page, Home Invasion Segment

Swerve Strickland is locked in a heated feud with Hangman Page, and he recently talked about the psychology behind the rivalry. The two are set to battle in a Texas Deathmatch at AEW Full Gear and Strickland spoke with Wrestling Inc ahead of the match. A couple highlights are below:

On the psychology behind the angle: “It makes it more real. It makes the consequences more dire. Once again, there always has to be consequences to something that someone has said to my face. If you go up to me and say something or you take something away from me, I should have the ability to reach out and take something more personal than just like you took a title opportunity or shot to get to a title opportunity. Okay, I’m going to take something from you and that’s your security, your home security, which as a man, is everything.

“That can drive someone insane. To literally sit back and watch another man enter your home and do whatever he pleases, that’s the ultimate disrespect to another man, especially a father. He’s sitting there watching and he can’t do anything about it. He can run to try to go to the back and call, do this, but as a physical sense, he cannot do anything about it.”

On Page attacking Prince Nana: “There’s a lot of polarity and duality with these things. It’s like, oh man, Swerve came out after All In and dressed Hangman down and Hangman didn’t get a word off. Now it’s like he’s fired up, he’s taking his opportunity to dress me down and I can’t say a word about it. I can’t beat him up and take the microphone or else I get suspended. So we’re both being put in places where we’re vulnerable and we can’t do anything, and that’s madness in a lot of sense. That’s madness. You’re willing to do anything to get back on someone. And I think a lot of people can truly feel that and relate to that physically being handcuffed and you can’t do anything. There’s a great dynamic.”