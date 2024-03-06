Swerve Strickland Questions Hangman Page’s Motivation For Tapping Out at AEW Revolution

Swerve Stickland did not win the AEW World title at Revolution on Sunday, as Hangman Page tapped to Samoa Joe in their three-way match. In an interview with 11Alive (via Fightful, Swerve questioned Hangman’s reasons for tapping out in their match.

He said: “For me, I’ve never known Hangman Page to be a guy that gives up, ever, since AEW started five years ago. I can’t think of any time he’s actually ever submitted or tapped out willingly. There’s a lot of questions I have on the method of why it is this a new type of Hangman that he does just quit, or is it spiteful towards me? I have my speculations. Maybe those questions will be answered on Wednesday. I’m not out of the race as being an AEW World Champion.“