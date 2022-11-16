wrestling / News

WWE News: Swerve Strickland Reacts to Bron Breakker’s NXT Title Defense, Apollo Crews Beats JD McDonagh

November 15, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bron Breakker WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

– Bron Breakker successfully defended his NXT Championship title against Von Wagner, and Swerve Strickland was impressed. Tonight’s NXT saw Breakker defeat Von Wagner in the opening match of the show, pinning Wagner after a spear. Strickland posted to Twitter after the match, as you can see below:

– Apollo Crews was able to build more momentum toward a collision with Breaker, as he defeated JD McDonagh on tongiht’s show:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Apollo Crews, Bron Breakker, Swerve Strickland, WWE NXT, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading