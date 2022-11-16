WWE News: Swerve Strickland Reacts to Bron Breakker’s NXT Title Defense, Apollo Crews Beats JD McDonagh

– Bron Breakker successfully defended his NXT Championship title against Von Wagner, and Swerve Strickland was impressed. Tonight’s NXT saw Breakker defeat Von Wagner in the opening match of the show, pinning Wagner after a spear. Strickland posted to Twitter after the match, as you can see below:

Bron explosive af — The Realest Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) November 16, 2022

– Apollo Crews was able to build more momentum toward a collision with Breaker, as he defeated JD McDonagh on tongiht’s show: