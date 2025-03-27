wrestling / News
Swerve Strickland Reacts to Ricochet’s Wedding
March 27, 2025 | Posted by
– As previously reported, AEW star Ricochet got married to Samantha Irvin this week. His on-air rival, Swerve Strickland, later commented on the wedding via social media.
Swerve Strickland wrote earlier today, “If I didn’t have moxley to deal with last night, I totally would’ve crashed this.”
The former AEW World Champion is currently scheduled to challenge Jon Moxley for the title next month at AEW Dynasty 2025. The event is scheduled for Sunday, April 6 at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.
If i didn't have moxley to deal with last night, I totally would've crashed this https://t.co/rN9Fv91TB3
— The Realest Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) March 27, 2025
