– Ahead of last week’s AEW All In: London 2024, former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland spoke to The Rich Eisen Show’s T.J. Jefferson, Swerve Strickland discussed his initial thoughts when signing with AEW. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Swerve Strickland on initially signing with AEW: “Opportunity and time. All the possibilities that could go on here, like I’m rewarded that, I’m forwarded the opportunity, and that’s all I’ve ever needed. That’s all I’ve ever been given, just an opportunity, you know? I work my way up from the bottom, I don’t care. Put me in battle royals, I’ll lose them all, I don’t care, just give me the opportunity to show out.”

On wanting the opportunity to shine: “Give me the opportunity to be like, ‘Hey, can I get a minute of TV time right here in this spot?’ ‘Absolutely.’ ‘Okay, I’m going to make something matter.’ That’s something that you just can’t ask for anywhere else.”

Swerve Strickland lost his AEW World Championship last Sunday at Wembley Stadium to Bryan Danielson at AEW All In: London. Additionally, Strickland signed a new contract with AEW, which was revealed during the AEW All In Zero Hour pre-show.

Strickland will next face Hangman Page in a Steel Cage Match at AEW All Out this Saturday, September 7. The event will be held at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.