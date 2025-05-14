wrestling / News

Swerve Strickland Set to Get His Own Reebok Answer 3 Shoe

May 14, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynasty Swerve Strickland Image Credit: AEW

Reebok has announced that Swerve Strickland is set to get his own colorway of Allen Iverson’s Reebok Answer 3 shoe. It’s based on the design for Strickland’s Killmonger gear at AEW Dynasty 2024.

