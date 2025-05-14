wrestling / News
Swerve Strickland Set to Get His Own Reebok Answer 3 Shoe
May 14, 2025 | Posted by
Reebok has announced that Swerve Strickland is set to get his own colorway of Allen Iverson’s Reebok Answer 3 shoe. It’s based on the design for Strickland’s Killmonger gear at AEW Dynasty 2024.
WHOSE HOUSE: AEW star Swerve Strickland is getting his own Reebok Answer 3 collaboration.
The special colorway of Allen Iverson’s signature shoe takes cues from the Killmonger gear Swerve wore when he became AEW World Champion at Dynasty 2024.
🗓️ May 28th
📝 10246191
💵 $160 pic.twitter.com/xncJJFxIjL
— Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) May 14, 2025
