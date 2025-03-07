Swerve Strickland Reflects On The Intensity Of His Feud With Ricochet

Swerve Strickland has been involved in a heated feud with Ricochet in AEW, and he says it’s the result of a decade of animosity built up. Strickland and Ricochet will compete in a #1 contenders match for the AEW World Championshup at AEW Revolution this weekend, and Strickland was asked about the intensity of the feud in an interview with Denise Salcedo for Instinct Culture.

“Honestly, what you’re seeing is over ten years of animosity between two guys,” Strickland said (per Fightful). “Truth be told, me and Trevor, Ricochet, haven’t always gotten along, and you’re seeing that play out. Now, you’re seeing also someone be pushed to the brink of snapping, someone who’s literally taken a lot of crap over the last couple years in his career, to finally finding his footing in a place where he honestly feels he belongs, and he’s still not good enough, he’s feeling, and he’s taking that out on me. I’m someone that’s kind of pushed past the expectations because Ricochet was always deemed the golden boy of our era in the 2010s and that era, and I was kind of just [a] floating fish until I found myself. So now, I found myself quicker than Ricochet found himself, but he also found himself because of me, so there’s a lot of dynamics being played here, and it’s just psychological warfare before we even get in the ring.”

Strickland continued, “If you’ve noticed, we’ve only been in the ring twice now since Dynamite, but there’s been psychological warfare for two months now, and it’s also something that people didn’t expect Ricochet to be on the microphone telling his story that way. So we’re bringing a lot of different elements and new elements to someone that you’ve seen for the past 10 years, but also seeing something new. Myself, you know me, I like the bear, I make it personal, I’m always gonna bring something new and something wild out of somebody, and I’m the vehicle of that for All Elite Wrestling. But I also make the show better in a way because of that. I’m like, ‘Okay, if you got here for some reason, you must be good. Now, it’s time for you to show it,” Strickland said.”