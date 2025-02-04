Swerve Strickland Reflects On Why His Storylines Resonate With AEW Audiences

Swerve Strickland recently weighed in on why he thinks his storylines connect with AEW’s audience so well. Strickland spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp during the All In 2025 on-sale event and talked about why audiences seem to find a connection with his stories.

“But that’s kind of cool though, something made people stop doing what they were doing,” Strickland said. “Oh, man, it’s me tapping into my childlike wonder and just letting it take its course, put form, put air into this balloon. The best thing is Tony’s been allowing me to just like, ‘Let’s try it.’ Has it always worked? No, but it doesn’t mean you stop doing it. That’s television. There’s seasons and episodes of great shows that haven’t worked. But then you get back on track and you figure it out and you get right back to creating more magic.”

He continued, “So for me it’s just like, ‘Let’s see what else I can tap into.’ Then there’s also things that are just genuine to me. Like people like, you can’t take certain things on television and put it on another character because it just doesn’t work. It’s solely between these two characters, myself and Hangman, that only works between them two. That’s what makes it and myself genuine to the audience in my opinion.”

Strickland is currently feuding with the Hurt Syndicate.