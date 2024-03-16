Swerve Strickland Reflects On Watching Sting’s Final Match, Says It Was ‘Incredible’

Swerve Strickland watched Sting’s final match backstage at AEW Revolution, and he shared his thoughts on the experience. Strickland spoke with The Game Plan about the reaction backstage to the match and praised The Icon’s sendoff at the show. You can check out the highlights below, per Fightful:

On the match itself: “That match was incredible. That was one of the ways a lot of veterans probably wish they could go out in a special way like that. Not just in the fact of the match itself, but the whole moment and the whole presentation of your children being able to share that moment, the video packages going down memory lane, getting a proper send off, getting 16,000 people to sell out an arena. Not a lot of people get the opportunity to go out with a swan song as beautiful as Sting.”

On watching the match backstage: “It was really important to me to be able to sit there, watch that, and be there for his moment. I shared a moment with him at Wembley, 80,000 people going against that man in a tag match. I’m really proud to be part of that last couple years with Sting and his legacy. It was really emotional as well being on stage and watching and celebrating with everybody. Since I’ve been there, that’s one of the main times I’ve seen a locker room so united for one cause and a greater cause than just ourselves. I haven’t seen that in a locker room, like that moment, ever. That was huge. To do that for Sting, it was worth it.”