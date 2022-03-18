wrestling / News
Swerve Strickland Releases New Album Tears, Available on Spotify
March 18, 2022 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, AEW’s Swerve Strickland has announced that he has released a new album called Tears, which is available on Spotify. It features eleven tracks, with guest appearances from Rich Latta, Monteasy, and AJ Francis. Francis, of course, was Top Dolla in WWE and part of Hit Row with Swerve.
WORLD PREMIERE OF "TEARS" @teasyjones ft. @dubonmygrind and @AceGabbana OUT NOW!!!
FULL ALBUM:https://t.co/LmpQ7MbnkH
My 2nd time in the Directing
Thank you to everyone involved in this amazing project! Now GO SUBSCRIBE:https://t.co/EKysxjItfB https://t.co/aTKCJafDd4 pic.twitter.com/2pqGO8KLzn
— The Realest Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) March 18, 2022
