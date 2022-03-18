wrestling / News

Swerve Strickland Releases New Album Tears, Available on Spotify

March 18, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Swerve Strickland AEW, Shane Strickland Image Credit: AEW

In a post on Twitter, AEW’s Swerve Strickland has announced that he has released a new album called Tears, which is available on Spotify. It features eleven tracks, with guest appearances from Rich Latta, Monteasy, and AJ Francis. Francis, of course, was Top Dolla in WWE and part of Hit Row with Swerve.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Swerve Strickland, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading