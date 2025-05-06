wrestling / News
Swerve Strickland Releases New Track ‘Outta Control’
May 6, 2025 | Posted by
– AEW star and former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland has a new single, “Outta Control,” that’s available now on Spotify. Swerve also shared a clip of the new track, which is available below:
@swerveconfident "Outta Control" available now on all streaming platforms. Prod. By Mike Snell
Link: https://t.co/nXLPvsEV5q
Apple: https://t.co/ibSAke8QRN pic.twitter.com/boyRazIzWK
— Swerve Strickland Media (@MediaSwerve) May 6, 2025
OUT NOW!!!
"Outta Control" prod by Mike Snellhttps://t.co/0BrpCBC3IS pic.twitter.com/8k0uNx1Vpl
— The Realest Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) May 6, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Alberto El Patron, More AAA Talents Reportedly Sign WWE Contracts
- Ted DiBiase Recalls ‘Horrible’ Match Against Ultimate Warrior at 1990 Tokyo Dome Show
- Rikishi Thinks The Rock Was Right To Not Show Up At WrestleMania 41
- Gigi Dolin & Cora Jade Address Report Regarding WWE Releases & ‘Not Working Hard’