Swerve Strickland Releases New Track ‘Outta Control’

– AEW star and former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland has a new single, “Outta Control,” that’s available now on Spotify. Swerve also shared a clip of the new track, which is available below:

OUT NOW!!! "Outta Control" prod by Mike Snellhttps://t.co/0BrpCBC3IS pic.twitter.com/8k0uNx1Vpl — The Realest Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) May 6, 2025