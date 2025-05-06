wrestling / News

Swerve Strickland Releases New Track ‘Outta Control’

May 6, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Swerve Strickland AEW Worlds End Image Credit: AEW

– AEW star and former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland has a new single, “Outta Control,” that’s available now on Spotify. Swerve also shared a clip of the new track, which is available below:

