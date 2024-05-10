wrestling / News
Swerve Strickland Says Remix Of His Theme Song Is On The Way
Swerve Strickland says his entrance theme “Big Pressure” is getting a remix with rapper Bun B. The AEW World Champion appeared on Wrestling With Freddie and told Freddie Prinze Jr. that Bun B worked with him on a remix for the track, which is in the mixing stage.
“We just got out of the studio with Bun B, getting a feature for Big Pressure Swerve Trill Mix,” Strickland said (per Fightful). “Like a down south Houston vibe to it with the legend Bun B himself. He’s already hopped on it, the track is done. We’re just mixing it and getting it done.”
He added, “We’re going to figure out a plan to shoot the music video and that’s going to take it up a notch.”
There’s no word on this time when the track will release or if it will be featured on AEW TV.
