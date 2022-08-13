Swerve Strickland Responds to Fan Who Said He’s ‘Wasting Away’ in AEW Following Hit Row Return

– As previously reported, Hit Row made its return to WWE last night on SmackDown, sans Swerve Strickland (formerly Hit Row’s Isaiah “Swerve” Scott), who is currently signed to AEW. Top Dolla, Ashante Thee Adonis, and B-FAB all returned on SmackDown, and Top Dolla and Adonis beat Scott and Trevor Irvin in a squash tag team match. Following the return, a fan on Twitter commented that Swerve Strickland should be brought back to WWE as well because he’s “wasting away” in AEW, which Swerve Strickland later responded to.

Swerve was the original leader of Hit Row before the group was released from WWE last year. He signed with AEW earlier this year, debuting at Revolution 2022. Last month, Swerve and Keith Lee captured the AEW Tag Team Championships on Dynamite.

Following Hit Row’s SmackDown return, a user on Twitter initially wrote, “Now bring back @swerveconfident to the @WWE. Wasting away in @AEW #SmackDown.” Swerve Strickland responded with the words “wasting away” in quotation marks and a side-eyeing emoji. The tweet also included an image of AEW, showcasing all the current champions, including Lee and Strickland as tag champs.

You can view that Twitter exchange below.