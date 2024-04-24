Swerve Strickland Responds to Grayson Waller, Says AEW Has The Best Wrestling Anywhere

Last week, Grayson Waller trolled AEW by saying that WWE was coming to Jacksonville soon, a city that hasn’t had “really good wrestling” in years. During an interview with News 4 Jacksonville’s Going Ringside (via Fightful), Swerve Strickland was asked about Waller’s comments and said that AEW has the best wrestling in the world. Going Ringside was also the outlet that interviewed Waller when he made the comments.

Swerve said: “Obviously [it was a shot at AEW]. I love the subtleties. This person that said that, congratulations on their championship gold. Amazing. You were awesome when you were watching me in the seats when I was being a champion over where you were as well. Happy to see where you progressed to, but let’s be real, we are the best wrestling. Not just in Jacksonville, but anywhere. In the world. I stand on business on that.”