Swerve Strickland is trying to become Swole Strickland, as he noted on Twitter he has been putting on muscle mass. He wrote that he weighed in recently at 214 pounds and plans to gain more.

214 LBS and climbing ⏫️ pic.twitter.com/qsZUyCYgwj — The Realest Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) May 16, 2023